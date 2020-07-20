Mylan commercially launches its remdesivir brand ‘DESREMTM’ in India

Global pharmaceutical company Mylan on Monday announced the commercial launch of its remdesivir under the brand name DESREMTM in India for treatment of patients with severe covid-19 symptoms. This the third licensed generic drug to be launch after those of Hetero Drugs Ltd and Cipla Ltd.

The drug was approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in early June.

Mylan released the first batch of its generic remdesivir and said it will continue to increase its supply across the country in the wake of the rising demand for the drug.

The global pharma company will manufacture DESREMTM at its injectable facility in Bengaluru. Mylan will market the medicine in India and export to other markets for which it has received t license from Gilead Sciences Inc.

Gilead had signed a pact with Mylan, Cipla, Hetero Drugs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd and Pakistan-based Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd in May for licensing the generic of its novel drug and sale of it in 127 low and middle income countries, including India. It later signed the same pact with four other companies to improve access to the crucial drug.

US-based Gilead has given the firms the license on a royalty-free basis till an alternative drug is discovered or till the World Health Organizations declares the end of its ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’ for the drug. It has also given the companies freedom to price their products.

While Cipla has priced its remdesivir brand ‘Cipremi’ at ₹4,000 per vial, Hetero Drugs has priced its brand ‘Covifor’ at ₹5,400 per vial. Mylan has priced its product at ₹4,800 per piece. The usual course of treatment with remdesivir involves six vials of the drug.

“Patients and healthcare practitioners can access information about the availability of DESREMTM in India through Mylan’s 24/7 national helpline number, +91-7829980066," the company said.

