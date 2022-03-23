Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Covid update: Novavax says its COVID vaccine gets authorisation for teens

Covid update: Novavax says its COVID vaccine gets authorisation for teens

Vials labelled COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration.
1 min read . 06:04 AM IST Livemint

Novavax last month said its vaccine was 80% effective against COVID-1

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Novavax Inc said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine has got emergency-use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India for children aged 12 to 17 years.

Novavax Inc said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine has got emergency-use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India for children aged 12 to 17 years.

The authorization is a global first for the age group for the vaccine, which is manufactured and marketed in India by the Serum Institute of India under the brand name Covovax.

The authorization is a global first for the age group for the vaccine, which is manufactured and marketed in India by the Serum Institute of India under the brand name Covovax.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Novavax last month said its vaccine was 80% effective against COVID-19 in a late-stage trial testing the shot in 2,247 teens aged 12 to 17 years.

The company said on Tuesday its vaccine produced an immune response in the same age group in a mid- to late-stage study involving 460 Indian adolescents.

Covovax is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised for adolescents aged 12 years and older in India after Biological E's Corbevax, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

India, which had so far been vaccinating children aged 15 and above, started administering doses of Biological E's Corbevax last week to children aged 12 to 14.

The country's drug regulator in December authorised Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and above. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!