Covid vaccine race won’t decide AstraZeneca's future

There’s been progress. Oncology sales were up 24% year-on-year (at constant exchange rates) in the first nine months of 2020, making them 43% of the total. The companywide operating margin was 19%, up from 13% in the same period in 2019. The company is still paying its dividends substantially out of borrowings, hence net debt was up from the year-end. But AstraZeneca looks on course to hit its goal of fully funding the payout on its own in 2021, having been among many FTSE-100 groups reluctant to anger investors by cutting it.