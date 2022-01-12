Covid war is like a Bond movie! Harsh Goenka explains why

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As we step into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the moment we assume that we have been able to defeat the virus, new variants keep ravaging us. Businessman Harsh Goenka, who is known for finding humor in the most mundane thing, compares our war with COVID for the last three years with Bond movies. Noting his faith in scientists (whom he compares with Bond here), he asserts, “We know Bond will win but whether he will jump over crocodiles or use a fancy gizmo we don’t know." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Keeping hope in the future, he said, "As Elon Musk said 'I'd rather be optimistic and wrong than pessimistic and right."

For the last two years, the fight with the pandemic remained the biggest concern across the world. While the first wave of the COVID could be significantly brought down with lockdown and other measures, it severely hampered the Indian economy. The next wave in and around April last year overwhelmed the entire health system. And currently, we are witnessing the third wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, the Centre notified that a total of 300 districts in India are reporting weekly Covid case positivity of more than 5%. A sharp rise in infections has been noted in India with the case positivity climbing to 11.05% on Wednesday from 1.1% on December 30.

Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat are emerging as states of concern due to the rise in Covid cases there