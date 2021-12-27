Industrialist Harsh Goenka who has been sharing pieces of ‘Good news from South Africa’ regarding Omicron situation in the country, has revealed a bit of a Covid news from a Mumbai hospital today which does not seem that good. Pointing out at data, he expressed, “Five days back - record lowest cases in the last one year. Today - Covid ward full and now expanding capacity."

The city has seen a sharp surge in COVID cases in the last couple of days. On Monday, it reported 809 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, while on Sunday 922 cases were logged. BMC data revealed that the caseload doubling time was 967 days,

Taking to Twitter today, he wrote, Covid news from a Mumbai hospital with which I am associated: Five days back - record lowest cases in the last one year. Today - Covid ward full and now expanding capacity.

Omicron is here and spreading fast. Be careful. Stop partying. Wear masks. Get your vaccines, he added.

Goenka had earlier shared a post where he had said that Omicron might not be as severe in India. Goenka said that he asked doctors why the new Omicron variant continued to create havoc in the USA and Europe, but in South Africa the Covid wave was subdued.

To which the doctors said that "natural immunity of South Africans would be better than in developed countries". With the same logic, the RPG Group chairman said "I hope that India gets away lightly".

Earlier pointing out at data from an South Africa he had tweeted, “Good news coming from South Africa #Omicron . Data suggests all good signs. Very mild illness, fewer hospital admissions, lesser needed oxygen and that too the non-vaccinated majority. That doesn’t mean we lessen our guards, but that we do not panic," Goenka said while sharing an article titled “Gauteng’s hospital data on Omicron now too good to ignore".

