‘Covid-19 actually boosted demand for loans up to 2 lakh’

While it is crowded, there is a very high demand of credit, but the supply is restricted. The access to credit is not easy for people, especially for borrowers, who might not have all the necessary financial documents for getting loans from large banks. The crowdedness is surely there at the top-end of the funnel, wherein a lot of lenders are targeting the similar kind of borrowers, who take home or high-ticket personal loans. If you actually go down to the next tier, which is in the age band of 25-35 years, people who earn may be who earn ₹2-4 lakh, are self employed or young professionals getting into their first job. This segment does not necessarily get that seamless access to credit. Paytm is a mass acquisition company and our customer profile resonated with this segment.