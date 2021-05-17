In the wake of 15-day lockdown in West Bengal amid COVID surge, Budget carrier AirAsia India on Monday announced free cancellation and rescheduling for flights to and from the state.

The company further noted that it was extending the similar facility, announced earlier for flights to and from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as well for the current duration of the respective state lockdowns.

The company said in a release, All AirAsia India guests who booked their flights before the announcement of the lockdown can opt to cancel or change to another flight without incurring any change fees or cancellation charges.

Flights can be changed or cancelled seamlessly in less than a minute by AirAsia India's new chatbot, Tia, available on airasia.co.in or on WhatsApp Chat at 91 63600 12345 as well as by entering flight details on ‘Manage’ on airasia.co.in, it added.

A two-week lockdown in West Bengal came into force on Sunday, with the government putting in place a host of stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While the lockdowns in Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are in force till May 24, West Bengal will continue to be under lockdown till May 30, while in Maharashtra, it will last till June 1.

WB, Karnataka, Maharashtra, TN among states that account for 75.04% active cases

India's total COVID-19 active cases have decreased to 35,16,997 with a net decline of 1,01,461 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It said Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 75.04 per cent of India's total active cases.

The daily new COVID cases being registered in India was less than 3 lakh after 26 days, the ministry said. A total of 2,81,386 new cases were registered in a day.There has been an average decline in daily new cases since May 9.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana reported 75.95 per cent of the new cases in a span of 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)





