Covid-19: Blade India launches medevac services

Covid-19: Blade India launches medevac services

Blade, which earlier operated mostly in Maharashtra and Karnataka, has now extended its services across India with Blade Care.
1 min read . 05:55 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  The Medevac service by the Indian-arm of US-based Blade, which has been named Blade Care, will now offer aero-medical charters for both COVID and non-COVID patients with a team of certified doctors, paramedics, and clinicians onboard

NEW DELHI: Urban mobility company Blade India, which offers chopper charters, on Wednesday said it has launched a medevac service to bridge accessibility concerns for those in need of emergency medical travel.

The medevac service by the Indian-arm of US-based Blade, which has been named Blade Care, will now offer aero-medical charters for both COVID and non-COVID patients with a team of certified doctors, paramedics, and clinicians onboard.

"As a part of its services, the BLADE has partnered with MyHealthcare to bring to its patients a complete medevac ecosystem, using a network of ground ambulances, BLADE partner aircrafts or helicopters, using all government mandated protocols in transporting COVID & non-COVID patients," the company said in a statement.

"BLADE Care is also open for regular air travel, for people who want to travel inter-state, return to their hometowns or any other place they feel the safest," it added.

"The current pandemic crisis has resulted in a dire need for medicare facilities especially for those needing critical care. We have been inundated with requests from families of patients looking to transport their loved ones to other cities offering the relevant medicare facilities," said Amit Dutta, Managing Director, BLADE India.

"The partnership (with MyHealthcare) gives us the ability to serve leading hospitals and healthcare providers and bring to our patients the most experienced team for clinical care," Dutta added.

