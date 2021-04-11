Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Covid-19 brought the economy to its knees, but CEO pay surged

Covid-19 brought the economy to its knees, but CEO pay surged

Premium
Larry Culp, CEO of General Electric Co.
6 min read . 10:55 PM IST THEO FRANCIS, The Wall Street Journal

  • CEO compensation for 2020 is on track for a record even as shareholders voice displeasure with some pay packages

The Covid-19 pandemic upended many businesses, but it didn’t upend compensation for most business leaders.

Median pay for the chief executives of more than 300 of the biggest U.S. public companies reached $13.7 million last year, up from $12.8 million for the same companies a year earlier and on track for a record, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.