Covid-19 brought the economy to its knees, but CEO pay surged
- CEO compensation for 2020 is on track for a record even as shareholders voice displeasure with some pay packages
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Covid-19 pandemic upended many businesses, but it didn’t upend compensation for most business leaders.
Median pay for the chief executives of more than 300 of the biggest U.S. public companies reached $13.7 million last year, up from $12.8 million for the same companies a year earlier and on track for a record, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.