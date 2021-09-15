Pharmaceutical major Glenmark has concluded post-marketing surveillance (PMS) study on Favipiravir, the company said in a BSE filing. Favipiravir was used to treat patients with moderate to mild Covid-19.

The study analysed a total of 1,803 in July 2020 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Favipiravir in mild to moderate coronavirus patients.

As per the company, " Results showed no new safety signals or concerns with the use of Favipiravir, and already-known side effects such as weakness, gastritis, diarrhoea, vomiting, etc., were found to be mild in nature".

The time for fever resolution was 4 days, while the time for the clinical cure was 7 days, it added.

On 19 June 2020, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received the restricted emergency use approval from the Drugs Controller General of India for Favipiravir (FabiFlu), making it the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. The approval was granted as part of the accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals posted a 20.7% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹306.53 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals up 0.84% to ₹536 on BSE.

