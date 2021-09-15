OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Covid-19 drug Favipiravir safe, effective, says Glenmark

Pharmaceutical major Glenmark has concluded post-marketing surveillance (PMS) study on Favipiravir, the company said in a BSE filing. Favipiravir was used to treat patients with moderate to mild Covid-19.

The study analysed a total of 1,803 in July 2020 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Favipiravir in mild to moderate coronavirus patients.

As per the company, " Results showed no new safety signals or concerns with the use of Favipiravir, and already-known side effects such as weakness, gastritis, diarrhoea, vomiting, etc., were found to be mild in nature".

The time for fever resolution was 4 days, while the time for the clinical cure was 7 days, it added.

On 19 June 2020, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received the restricted emergency use approval from the Drugs Controller General of India for Favipiravir (FabiFlu), making it the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. The approval was granted as part of the accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals posted a 20.7% rise in consolidated net profit to 306.53 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals up 0.84% to 536 on BSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout