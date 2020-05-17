Covid-19: Flight services to remain grounded at least till 31 May

All domestic and international flight services will remain grounded till 31 May, the government said on Sunday as it extended the country-wide lockdown to contain covid-19 by another fortnight.

Domestic air ambulances, flights for medical services and security purposes, and repatriation flights by Air India will however, be allowed to operate during the period, said a ministry of home affairs circular.

As things stand, all flights have been grounded since 25 March, when the government first imposed such a measure. The lockdown has since then been extended thrice, every fortnight, from the initial announcement date.

National carrier Air India Ltd on Sunday said that it will resume flight bookings only after receipt of directions from government of India, the airline said in a statement.

Passengers are requested to follow Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India Twitter handles and respective websites for official announcement regarding resumption of flight operations, it added.

An earlier internal memo at Air India stated that all domestic flights, except for charter and evacuation flights, stand cancelled till 31 May adding that the date of commencement of operation would be advised to all concerned in due course.

"The delay in resumption of flights will hurt airlines dearly. As airline costs keep piling up, revenues have dried up completely. And to top it there's an uncertainty with resumption of services," said a official with a no-frill carrier.

Spokespersons of airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia India were not immediately available for comments.

Indian airlines are losing ₹75 crore- ₹90 crore daily during the shutdown of operations. They also expect weak demand due to the covid-19 outbreak, following the resumption of flight services.

“Considering the daily net loss of about ₹75 crore- ₹90 crore during the shutdown of operations and the expected weak demand, the Indian aviation industry will require additional funding of ₹325 billion- ₹350 billion over FY2021-23," said Kinjal Shah, vice president at Icra, in a recent report.

According to the Icra report, the profitability of Indian airline industry is expected to be adversely impacted in FY21 due to lower revenues and high fixed costs (35-42% of the total cost of airlines).

"Overall, the industry will witness about 41-46% degrowth in domestic passenger traffic and about 67-72% degrowth in international passenger traffic for the Indian carriers in FY2021," it added.

