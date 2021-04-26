OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >COVID-19: Tata Steel raises daily oxygen supply to 600 tonnes for health centres

Tata Steel on Monday said it has increased its daily oxygen supply limit to 600 tonne a day to health centres for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

On the directions of the steel ministry, steel plants in the country are supplying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states amid rising demand for the gas.

In a tweet, Tata Steel said on Monday, "In our continued fight against Covid, TataSteel has increased supplies of Liquid Medical Oxygen to 500-600 tons per day with increased logistics support."

"We are closely working with GoI and States to augment the availability and save lives."

Last week, a Tata Steel spokesperson had said the company was supplying 300 tonne of LMO daily to various states.

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from agencies)

