COVID-19: Tata Steel raises daily oxygen supply to 600 tonnes for health centres

Tata Steel raises daily oxygen supply to 600 tonnes
1 min read . 04:29 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • On the directions of the steel ministry, steel plants in the country are supplying liquid medical oxygen to various states amid rising demand for the gas
  • Last week, a Tata Steel spokesperson had said the company was supplying 300 tonne of LMO daily to various states

Tata Steel on Monday said it has increased its daily oxygen supply limit to 600 tonne a day to health centres for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

On the directions of the steel ministry, steel plants in the country are supplying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states amid rising demand for the gas.

In a tweet, Tata Steel said on Monday, "In our continued fight against Covid, TataSteel has increased supplies of Liquid Medical Oxygen to 500-600 tons per day with increased logistics support."

"We are closely working with GoI and States to augment the availability and save lives."

Last week, a Tata Steel spokesperson had said the company was supplying 300 tonne of LMO daily to various states.

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from agencies)

