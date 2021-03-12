Covid-19 travel restrictions loom again for colleges and foreign students
- Visa delays and embassy closures threaten to disrupt enrollment for schools’ fall classes, putting billions of dollars in tuition and fees at risk
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nanxi Liu held out hope until August last year that she would make it to campus to begin her studies at Wellesley College in Massachusetts. But a ban imposed by the Trump administration on most travel from China during the pandemic made a flight to Boston difficult, and with U.S. embassies and consulates closed, most visa processing was at a standstill.
Ms. Liu, 19 years old, settled on taking her first year of classes online from her home in Shenyang.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.