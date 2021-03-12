Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Covid-19 travel restrictions loom again for colleges and foreign students

Covid-19 travel restrictions loom again for colleges and foreign students

Hundreds of US colleges and universities have created incubators, aiming to provide a different kind of educational experience, and a chance for a successful company. Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read . 06:20 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Visa delays and embassy closures threaten to disrupt enrollment for schools’ fall classes, putting billions of dollars in tuition and fees at risk

Nanxi Liu held out hope until August last year that she would make it to campus to begin her studies at Wellesley College in Massachusetts. But a ban imposed by the Trump administration on most travel from China during the pandemic made a flight to Boston difficult, and with U.S. embassies and consulates closed, most visa processing was at a standstill.

Ms. Liu, 19 years old, settled on taking her first year of classes online from her home in Shenyang.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.