Covid-19 vaccine makers press countries to oppose patent waiver
- Lobbying in Germany, Japan and other countries is part of a drug-industry effort to counter requests from developing countries
Covid-19 vaccine makers have dialed up lobbying and public-relations efforts to rally opposition to a proposal to temporarily waive their patents.
