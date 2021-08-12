Covid-19 vaccine scammers target authorities in dozens of countries including Italy and Colombia

Offers from people and companies to Austrian public agencies or the chancellery that appeared to be serious turned out to be dubious and were referred to authorities, an Austrian government spokesman said. Colombia received proposals from vendors who later dropped them after being pressed by the government to prove they were working with drugmakers, according to Germán Escobar, chief of staff for the Health Ministry. He said the country ultimately negotiated contracts directly with manufacturers. Meanwhile, Argentina only signed contracts directly with vaccine makers, a government spokesman said.