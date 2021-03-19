'We will also work with RDIF to increase the availability of the vaccine beyond our initial commitments,' said Arun Kumar, founder of Strides Group

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strides Pharma Science said on Friday that its Stelis Biopharma has partnered with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund to produce and supply 200 million doses Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for India. "The agreement between Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Stelis Biopharma was reached under the aegis of Enso Healthcare LLP (part of Enso Group), RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India," the drugmaker said in a statement.

Strides Pharma Science said on Friday that its Stelis Biopharma has partnered with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund to produce and supply 200 million doses Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for India. "The agreement between Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Stelis Biopharma was reached under the aegis of Enso Healthcare LLP (part of Enso Group), RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India," the drugmaker said in a statement.

Commenting on the deal, Arun Kumar, founder of Strides Group said, "We are delighted to partner with RDIF to make a substantial contribution towards providing global supply of the Sputnik V vaccine which is one of the most efficacious approved vaccines commercially available."

"We will also work with RDIF to increase the availability of the vaccine beyond our initial commitments," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The significant vaccine volumes which will be produced jointly with Stelis will help to widen access to the vaccine on a global scale," said Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Earlier this week, Gland Pharma Ltd, the Indian unit of China’s Fosun Pharma, signed a deal with to produce 252 million doses Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at its Hyderabad facility.

Last year, Dr Reddy's joined hands with RDIF to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and for its distribution rights in India. Based on the trial data, Dr Reddy's initiated the process of emergency use authorisation of Sputnik V with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the pharma giant said in February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}