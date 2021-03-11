Moderna Inc. said Wednesday that the first study volunteers have received modified Covid-19 vaccines designed to better target a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, marking a milestone in the race to stay ahead of the shifting pathogen.

The Cambridge, Mass., company, which has one of the Covid-19 vaccines widely in use, plans to enroll 60 people to test the new shot.

The subjects had previously received the standard two doses of Moderna’s original shot as part of a mid-stage study that began last year. In the new portion of the study, these adult volunteers will receive a booster shot containing Moderna’s modified vaccine, code-named mRNA-1273.351.

Moderna designed the modified shot to better target a highly transmissible strain of the virus that was first identified in South Africa and has spread elsewhere.

Some subjects will receive the variant vaccine alone in the mid-stage, or Phase 2, study, while others will get a single shot, code-named mRNA-1273.211, containing both the variant and original vaccines.

Moderna’s original Covid-19 vaccine, authorized for use in the U.S. in December, was highly effective in a large clinical study, but has shown signs, in laboratory testing, of reduced potency against the variant identified in South Africa.

Moderna said in January that its original vaccine still appears to offer some protection against that strain, but as a precaution it embarked on a new vaccine that could be given as a booster shot or in various combinations with the original vaccine.

Moderna and other companies are preparing for the need for modified vaccines that can beat back emerging variants of the virus. In addition to the strain identified in South Africa, other strains have been identified in the U.K. and Brazil that spread more easily than the earlier version of the virus.

Companies and researchers are concerned that the virus will continue to mutate to the point where it will escape immunity conferred by the original vaccines.

If testing of Moderna’s variant vaccine is positive, it could seek U.S. regulatory authorization in the third quarter, the company has said.

Moderna also is testing whether giving people a third dose of its original vaccine provides protection against variants.

More testing of Moderna’s variant vaccine is on the horizon. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is planning to begin an early-stage, or Phase 1, study of the modified vaccine, working with researchers in Seattle, Atlanta, Cincinnati and Nashville. The study was slated to begin as early as this week, according to a posting last week on a federal study database.

Moderna manufactured and delivered doses of the variant vaccine for use in the NIAID trial in February.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

