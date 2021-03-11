Covid-19 variant vaccine from Moderna begins human testing
- Testing will evaluate whether a new shot from the biotech will better target a strain first identified in South Africa
Moderna Inc. said Wednesday that the first study volunteers have received modified Covid-19 vaccines designed to better target a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, marking a milestone in the race to stay ahead of the shifting pathogen.
The Cambridge, Mass., company, which has one of the Covid-19 vaccines widely in use, plans to enroll 60 people to test the new shot.
