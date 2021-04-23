As India is struggling to tackle the current coronavirus situation, Xiaomi India on Friday announced that the company would be stopping its social media contests, freebies and would divert the promotional funds towards COVID-19 relief.

The company said, "In light of the current situation, we are cutting down on our budget allocated for giveaways and social media promotions. The money we save will be contributed towards the covid relief.

The company runs a contest whenever it launches products. The announcement from the company came when it unveiled new products- Mi 11 Ultra, flagship Mi QLED 75 inch TV and two new models in Mi11 X series.

Earlier, the company had already pledged ₹3 crore to procure over 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals across states and partnered with Give India to raise ₹1 crore for COVID warriors.

Manu Kumar Jain, the global Vice President, took to Twitter on Thursday to say, Given the rising Oxygen requirement due to Covid19, we at XiaomiIndia are pledging ₹3 crore to procure 1000+ oxygen concentrators for hospitals across states. Also partnering with GiveIndia to raise ₹1 Cr. for #COVIDwarriors.

In a letter attached to the tweet, Jain writes, "These oxygen concentrators will be donated to hospitals and state governments where the need is the highest, example Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and few other states."

"This is over and above ₹15 crore that we have donated a few quarters ago for the fight COVID."

Jain also noted in the letter that the company has partnered with GiveIndia to raise ₹1 crore for the COVID warriors. He says in the letter, "The donation page will be open on mi.com for all fans, partners and customers. to donate"

The letter further says, on behalf of entire MI India family, I request each of you to support one another and come together to overcome the challenge.

Dear All,



Given the rising #Oxygen requirement due to #Covid19, we at @XiaomiIndia, are pledging ₹3 Cr. to procure 1000+ oxygen concentrators for hospitals across states.



Also partnering with @GiveIndia to raise ₹1 Cr. for #COVIDwarriors. 🙏#IndiaFightsCorona #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/kghiqVPCT5 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 22, 2021

According to official data, India added a record 3,32,730 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's infection tally to 1,62,63,695. Total 2,263 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the period.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 75.01 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day. Delhi and nine states account for 81.79 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (568). Delhi follows with 306 daily deaths.

Several hospitals in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad are reported to have been running out of oxygen.

(With inputs from agencies)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.