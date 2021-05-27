Zydus has announced biological therapy ZRC-3308, used to treat mild COVID-19. The pharmaceutical company now seeks DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) nod to undertake clinical trials for monoclonal antibodies cocktail that can neutralise Covid infection.

ZRC-3308 is a cocktail of 2 anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies.

''Zydus Cadila today announced that its biological therapy ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild COVID 19. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein targeted, neutralizing monoclonal antibody based treatments have received emergency use authorization in mild COVID 19 in the US, Europe and in India because they significantly reduced viral load in mild patients and their rate of hospitalization,'' Cadila Healthcare said in an exchange filing.

Zydus is the only Indian company to have developed a neutralizing monoclonal antibody based cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19, it said. Zydus is currently seeking permission to initiate phase 1/3 human clinical trials from the DCGI.

ZRC-3308 is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies targeting two unique epitopes on the spike protein of SARSCoV-2. The monoclonal antibodies of ZRC-3308 have been specifically designed to provide protection for a much longer period of time than the currently approved products. The enhanced design would also help in preventing any further tissue damage and thereby reducing the risk of severe disease, the company added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.