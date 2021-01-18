Covid-19’s blow to business travel is expected to last for years

Covid-19’s blow to business travel is expected to last for years6 min read . 09:43 AM IST
- Local jobs and economies take the brunt from the decline in corporate trips and conferences
The coronavirus pandemic delivered a lingering, and possibly permanent, hit to business travel that is likely to weigh on employment and economic growth in some communities for years.
Beyond the blows to airlines, hotels, travel agents and rental-car companies, the drop in business travel is rippling through whole ecosystems of related commerce, including airport shops, downtown bars and restaurants, construction companies building convention stages, entertainers, taxi drivers and aircraft-parts manufacturers.
