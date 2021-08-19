Covid-induced challenges far from over: Dabur's Mohit Burman

NEW DELHI: The disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and an impending third wave continue to pose challenges for businesses in the months to come, Dabur India vice chairman Mohit Burman said at the company’s annual general body meeting held on Thursday.

The maker of Real drinks and Dabur Red toothpaste, however, is "better prepared" to handle challenges compared to the year-ago period, Burman said.

“The challenges of covid-19 are far from over. The emergence of the second wave earlier this year and talks of another wave likely in the future means that we might have to cope with the related challenges in the months to come. That said, I am happy to state that we, as an organisation, are better prepared to handle these challenges as compared to last year," Burman said addressing shareholders.

Burman said the company has been applying learnings from last year including streamlining supply chains to ensure minimal disruption in availability of its products. “I am confident that Dabur is well positioned to meet the challenges ahead and generate sustainable long-term growth."

In FY21, Dabur India’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs9,561.65 crore, while profit was at Rs1,694.95 crore.

“The emergence of the second and more devastating wave of the pandemic in March 2021 tested the character of the organisation all over again. As we stayed true to our Ayurvedic roots while working tirelessly towards serving all our stakeholders, the health and safety of our employees remained paramount. We rolled out a series of initiatives across our operations to prevent the spread of infection," Burman said.

A speedy vaccination drive could ensure normalcy within this year, he added.

Burma said the company’s brand gained market share across key categories - shampoos, toothpaste, hair oils, chyawanprash and packaged juices and nectars, during the year.

During the year, the company’s healthcare vertical reported a year-on-year growth of 31.9%.

Citing demand for immunity boosters as well as wellness products Dabur added new products like health juices, tulsi and haldi drops, immunity-boosting teas, apart from new variants of honey. Health supplements contribute 23.4% to company’s revenues in India, followed by hair care and oral care.

The company has continued to invest in its power brand strategy, distribution enhancement initiatives and increased flexibility into its planning and go-to-market strategies, Burman said.

The company’s Dabur Red Paste touched the Rs1,000 crore mark in sales during the year.

However, the company’s international business was impacted due to covid in the first half of the year, Burman said.

“The business made a good recovery during the second half with most countries coming back to good growth driven by consumer connect initiatives, cost efficiencies and innovation," he said.

Earlier this year the company announced additional investments to augment capacity. A manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh is being set up with a phased investment of around ₹550 crore. This new unit will manufacture a range of Dabur's food products, Ayurvedic medicines and health supplements.

