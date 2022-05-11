Covovax trials on for 2-6-year-olds, says Poonawalla

We are manufacturing Covovax, an adjuvant for the Novavax vaccine for children. Recently, the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) granted emergency use approval for Novavax’s protein-based covid-19 vaccine for adolescents and individuals aged 12 years and older in India. Based on the vaccines’ favourable safety profile and more than 90% efficacy rate, we are also doing trials in the age group of 2-6, 7-11 and 12-18 years. Results for clinical trials for the age group of 7-11 and 12-18 years are out. So far, Covovax has been approved by DCGI for children above 12 years of age.