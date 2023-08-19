Coworking firm BHIVE to launch 400 crore alternative investment fund

Coworking firm BHIVE to launch ₹400 crore alternative investment fund2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 02:50 PM IST
BHIVE Group launches ₹400 crore fund to acquire commercial real estate for co-working spaces
In a bid to offer better investment opportunities in the co-working sector, Bengaluru-based firm BHIVE group is launching its ₹400 crore alternate investment fund (AIF) to acquire commercial real estate.
BHIVE launched its new co-working-focused ₹400 crore CAT-2 AIF, the firm said in a statement. The newly launched fund will acquire commercial real estate properties at prime locations with clear titles and occupancy certificates.
The new fund will provide venues to High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) and family-owned businesses finding opportunities to enter into the commercial real estate growth story with a minimum investment of ₹1 crore. Talking about its current AIF fund worth ₹400 crore, BHIVE said that it will wind up its current AIF. It was launched last year but the firm couldn't operationalise it till now.
"There has been exponential growth in the number of AIFs in India. Unlike a decade ago, when offshore investors were funding India's AIFs, the expanding pool of domestic investors is helping them grow today," Sheshagiri Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO of the BHIVE Group, said.
BHIVE Group also expressed his confidence on the tremendous opportunities offered by the co-working sector. He also hinted that the company will continue to implement its plans of expansion in the sector as it “embark on the next growth phase of the organisation." Currently, the firm operates 25 flexible and managed office assets totalling 1.5 million square feet across Bengaluru.
Founded in 2014, the company aims to build its dominance in the commercial real estate sector with the help of technology. The company claims to be the first coworking brand in Bangalore and is the largest coworking space chain in India.
Currently, it is present in more than 25 locations in Bangalore and is aiming to expand its presence in other cities as well. BHIVE Workspace HSR Campus, BTM Layout, Garuda BHIVE Workspace, are some of its ventrues. Its BHIVE Workspace HSR Campus has over 8000 seats across India. The company also entered other flexible leasing products. In 2021, it entered asset-heavy real estate models.