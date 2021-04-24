Bengaluru: Managed office space provider Incuspaze has launched a 500-seat centre in Kakkanad, in Kochi. The new facility was launched in two phases of 300 seats and 200 seats respectively.

The company said it aims to offer an elevated office experience to startups and SMEs in the Kakkanad region with this launch. Prior to this, the company has already marked its presence in Trivandrum, Mysore, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Sanjay Chatrath, business partner, Incuspaze said, "We are excited to launch a new managed office space solution in Kakkanad, Kochi, after seeing an overwhelming response at our existing facility at Oberon Mall, Edappally, which is running at 100% occupancy. It shows how much we're being appreciated in areas like these, and it motivates us to come up with even better solutions for our clients."

“Our focus remains completely solution-driven, which will surely support growing enterprises, SMBs, and corporate who are looking at customized and productive workspaces. Our foray in the south Indian markets is aimed at a mission to provide customized workplace solutions for across sectors and business formats. We look forward to replicating this successful model in different other regions as well" he added.

Incuspaze is aggressively expanding and collaborating with developers on portfolio level tie-ups. The company has recently signed over 7.5 million sq ft in Delhi-NCR and is in talks with developers to add another 3 million sq. ft. of managed office by year’s end.

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, companies are demanding more flexible options in the commercial office sector, with less capital expenditure.

