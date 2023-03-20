Coya Therapeutics licenses Dr. Reddy's Abatacept for COYA 302 development2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Coya will pay a one-time non-refundable upfront fee to Dr Reddy's, and will also owe tiered milestone payments to the company
Houston-based Coya Therapeutics, Inc. on Monday announced an agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Ltd. to license its proposed biosimilar Abatacept for the development and commercialization of COYA 302 for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
