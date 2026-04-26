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CP Milk & Food Products in early talks to sell up to 15% at ₹3,000 crore valuation

Priyamvada C
3 min read26 Apr 2026, 03:00 PM IST
If the fundraise goes as planned, it will mark the company’s first round of external capital.
If the fundraise goes as planned, it will mark the company’s first round of external capital.(istockphoto)
Summary

CP Milk’s fundraising efforts come against the backdrop of several family-owned businesses seeking to tap private markets to catalyze their next phase of growth

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Mumbai: Promoters of Lucknow-based CP Milk and Food Products are in early talks to sell a 10–15% stake to private equity investors, a deal that could value the dairy company at 2,500–3,000 crore, two people familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai: Promoters of Lucknow-based CP Milk and Food Products are in early talks to sell a 10–15% stake to private equity investors, a deal that could value the dairy company at 2,500–3,000 crore, two people familiar with the matter said.

“The deal was launched a few days ago and several private equity funds have been tapped,” one of the people cited above said. The company will raise about 300-400 crore to expand its geographical and product footprint, the second person said on the condition of anonymity.

“The deal was launched a few days ago and several private equity funds have been tapped,” one of the people cited above said. The company will raise about 300-400 crore to expand its geographical and product footprint, the second person said on the condition of anonymity.

The company has appointed O3 Capital as its advisor to help raise funds, the people added.

If the fundraise goes as planned, it will mark the company’s first round of external capital.

Also Read | Milk mirage: how counterfeit dairy infiltrates India’s kitchens

O3 Capital and CP Milk did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment till the time of publishing.

CP Milk’s fundraising efforts come against the backdrop of several family-owned businesses seeking to tap private markets to catalyze their next phase of growth and ensure smoother succession planning in a professionally run setup.

Mint has earlier reported on similar moves by companies such as Anmol Industries, Haldiram, Theobroma, VIP Industries, Balaji Wafers, Iscon Balaji, HyFun Foods and Ratnadeep Retail, that have raised funds or are in various stages of their fundraising process.

Also Read | Springboard 2026 | An inflexion year for India’s dairy fortunes?

Established in 2007 by C.P. Agarwal in Lucknow, CP Milk sells its product under the brand name 'Gyan'. It began with two products―Gyan Skimmed Milk Powder and Gyan Desi Ghee and is now the largest private dairy in eastern Uttar Pradesh, ranking among the top three brands for fresh milk and milk products, Crisil said in November.

Currently run by Anuj Agarwal and Jai Agarwal, the company sources milk from around 2,700 villages across six districts of central and eastern Uttar Pradesh and has tied up with village-level collection centres for milk supply. Its products are available at over 35,000 retail outlets and through more than 500 distributors.

It processes milk and other milk products, such as SMP, butter, ghee, paneer, lassi, dahi, chaach, khoya and sweets and has four manufacturing units across Uttar Pradesh with a capacity of 1.75 million litres per day.

In FY25, the company reported operating income of 1,773.35 crore compared to 1,581.04 crore a year earlier. Its profit widened to 20.58 crore from 12.11 crore in FY24, according to the Crisil report. The company is expected to achieve a revenue of 1,800-2,000 crore in FY26, the report added.

Also Read | Cows vs trade deals: The battle for India’s milk market

It has set up a milk processing unit in Gorakhpur and is expanding this facility to produce ultra-heat-treated milk, which offers higher value addition. The expansion and increased focus on higher value-added products will enable the company to achieve healthy growth, the credit rating agency said.

India’s dairy market, valued at about 18,975 billion in 2024, is shifting towards more value-added products like yogurt and cheese and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2033, as per online reports. CP Milk competes with new and established players, including Milky Mist, Amul, Ananda, Mother Dairy, Parag Milk, Sid’s Farm, Akshayakalpa and SMC Foods Ltd.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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HomeCompaniesNewsCP Milk & Food Products in early talks to sell up to 15% at ₹3,000 crore valuation

CP Milk & Food Products in early talks to sell up to 15% at ₹3,000 crore valuation

Priyamvada C
3 min read26 Apr 2026, 03:00 PM IST
If the fundraise goes as planned, it will mark the company’s first round of external capital.
If the fundraise goes as planned, it will mark the company’s first round of external capital.(istockphoto)
Summary

CP Milk’s fundraising efforts come against the backdrop of several family-owned businesses seeking to tap private markets to catalyze their next phase of growth

Gift this article

Mumbai: Promoters of Lucknow-based CP Milk and Food Products are in early talks to sell a 10–15% stake to private equity investors, a deal that could value the dairy company at 2,500–3,000 crore, two people familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai: Promoters of Lucknow-based CP Milk and Food Products are in early talks to sell a 10–15% stake to private equity investors, a deal that could value the dairy company at 2,500–3,000 crore, two people familiar with the matter said.

“The deal was launched a few days ago and several private equity funds have been tapped,” one of the people cited above said. The company will raise about 300-400 crore to expand its geographical and product footprint, the second person said on the condition of anonymity.

“The deal was launched a few days ago and several private equity funds have been tapped,” one of the people cited above said. The company will raise about 300-400 crore to expand its geographical and product footprint, the second person said on the condition of anonymity.

The company has appointed O3 Capital as its advisor to help raise funds, the people added.

If the fundraise goes as planned, it will mark the company’s first round of external capital.

Also Read | Milk mirage: how counterfeit dairy infiltrates India’s kitchens

O3 Capital and CP Milk did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment till the time of publishing.

CP Milk’s fundraising efforts come against the backdrop of several family-owned businesses seeking to tap private markets to catalyze their next phase of growth and ensure smoother succession planning in a professionally run setup.

Mint has earlier reported on similar moves by companies such as Anmol Industries, Haldiram, Theobroma, VIP Industries, Balaji Wafers, Iscon Balaji, HyFun Foods and Ratnadeep Retail, that have raised funds or are in various stages of their fundraising process.

Also Read | Springboard 2026 | An inflexion year for India’s dairy fortunes?

Established in 2007 by C.P. Agarwal in Lucknow, CP Milk sells its product under the brand name 'Gyan'. It began with two products―Gyan Skimmed Milk Powder and Gyan Desi Ghee and is now the largest private dairy in eastern Uttar Pradesh, ranking among the top three brands for fresh milk and milk products, Crisil said in November.

Currently run by Anuj Agarwal and Jai Agarwal, the company sources milk from around 2,700 villages across six districts of central and eastern Uttar Pradesh and has tied up with village-level collection centres for milk supply. Its products are available at over 35,000 retail outlets and through more than 500 distributors.

It processes milk and other milk products, such as SMP, butter, ghee, paneer, lassi, dahi, chaach, khoya and sweets and has four manufacturing units across Uttar Pradesh with a capacity of 1.75 million litres per day.

In FY25, the company reported operating income of 1,773.35 crore compared to 1,581.04 crore a year earlier. Its profit widened to 20.58 crore from 12.11 crore in FY24, according to the Crisil report. The company is expected to achieve a revenue of 1,800-2,000 crore in FY26, the report added.

Also Read | Cows vs trade deals: The battle for India’s milk market

It has set up a milk processing unit in Gorakhpur and is expanding this facility to produce ultra-heat-treated milk, which offers higher value addition. The expansion and increased focus on higher value-added products will enable the company to achieve healthy growth, the credit rating agency said.

India’s dairy market, valued at about 18,975 billion in 2024, is shifting towards more value-added products like yogurt and cheese and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2033, as per online reports. CP Milk competes with new and established players, including Milky Mist, Amul, Ananda, Mother Dairy, Parag Milk, Sid’s Farm, Akshayakalpa and SMC Foods Ltd.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsCP Milk & Food Products in early talks to sell up to 15% at ₹3,000 crore valuation
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