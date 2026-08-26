India ticks all the boxes for long-term investors: CPPIB

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sees data centres, infrastructure and real estate among major investment opportunities in India, both through direct and indirect routes, even as it remains too early to decide the winners and losers in the AI race, a senior company executive said.
After the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the Abu Dhabi government with assets of around $90-100 billion, and Singapore’s Temasek, which manages around $42 billion in India, CPP Investments is among the largest foreign institutional investors in the country.