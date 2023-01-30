CPP Investments invests $205 million in IndoSpace’s new fund

CPP Investments invests $205 million in IndoSpace’s new fund2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:51 PM IST
- Following the investment in ILP IV, the CPP Investments and IndoSpace partnership will exceed $1 billion in assets. This is the latest venture between CPP Investments and IndoSpace
Bengaluru: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) on Monday said it has infused $205 million in leading logistics operator IndoSpace’s new real estate fund as an anchor investor. The investment marks the first close for IndoSpace Logistics Parks IV (ILP IV), the company’s fourth development vehicle, targeting $600 million of total equity commitments.
