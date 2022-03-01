BENGALURU : Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Bengaluru-based RMZ Corp said they have formed a second joint venture to develop and own commercial office space in India. CPP Investments will invest about ₹2650 crore into the JV to help acquire and develop projects.

The joint venture will be seeded with StarTech, a 1.37 million sq ft office building in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area, which is currently co-owned by RMZ and real estate developer Prestige Group. CPP Investments will acquire Prestige's entire stake in StarTech.

This is the second joint venture between RMZ and CPP Investments, following their first joint venture formed in 2021 to develop and manage approximately 10 million sq ft of commercial office spaces across Hyderabad and Chennai. The Canadian fund had committed to invest $210 million in the first JV.

"We continue to identify high demand for premium commercial office space in top city locations in India, such as Bangalore. As the city grows as a destination for technology businesses and start-ups, we are working alongside market leaders, such as RMZ, to grow our portfolio to support the demand. Our overall focus remains to enhance our ability to deliver solid long-term risk adjusted returns to CPP contributors and beneficiaries," said Hari Krishna V, managing director, real estate – India, CPP Investments.

In 2020, RMZ had sold 18% or 12.8 million sq ft of its office assets to a fund managed by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for $2 billion in one of the largest real estate deals in the country. As part of the transaction to reduce debt, it also sold its co-working business ‘CoWrks’ to Brookfield.

"… This joint venture (with CPP Investments) will provide RMZ additional opportunities to forge new strategic financial co-investments and remain ahead of the curve whilst also significantly increasing capital allocation to the core and development asset portfolios. The two joint ventures together have been established to develop assets worth in excess of US$2.5 billion across cities," said Manoj Menda, corporate chairman, RMZ Corp.

RMZ had partnered with long-term institutional investors in the past as well. In 2013, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) had invested $300 million in the real estate firm, and in 2019, RMZ formed a partnership with global developer Mitsui Fudosan for $1 billion to jointly develop assets in the country.

