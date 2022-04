Bengaluru: Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) on Tuesday said they have entered into a joint venture to develop and own commercial office space across India. The joint venture will target stabilized and development assets, with a total equity value of ₹5300 crore.

CPP Investments will invest around ₹2600 crore into the platform.

The joint venture will be seeded with two assets - Intellion Park Chennai and Intellion Edge Gurgaon, which are currently owned and managed by TRIL, which is a subsidiary of Tata Sons. The JV would also pursue Grade A commercial developments in key cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, with an equity allocation of ₹2000 crore.

“Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited believes in building centers of excellence that provide tenants with high-quality spaces that enable businesses to grow and evolve. With CPP Investments as a strategic long-term partner, the vision of this joint venture is to provide world-class sustainable office space solutions to a diverse set of businesses. This will enable the opening up of new business opportunities for the company, allowing us to accelerate our current growth," said Sanjay Dutt, MD and CEO, TRIL.

Tata Realty has developed around16.8 million sq ft of commercial projects and has 30 million sq ft of projects under development and planning. It aims to add 10 million sq ft in the next three years, with a target to have a portfolio of 45 million sq ft by 2027.

Hari Krishna V, managing director, head of real estate India, CPP Investments, said, “This new relationship with TATA Realty and Infrastructure Limited, one of India’s leading operators, provides an excellent avenue from which to explore opportunities in the fast-growing commercial real estate sector. It is an important step in expanding CPP Investments‘ relationships with leaders in the market, to deliver solid long-term adjusted risk-adjusted returns to CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

