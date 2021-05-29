CPP Investments to buy stake in Phoenix Mills’ Kolkata mall for 560 crore

"We are pleased to grow our strategic relationship with CPP Investments to establish our footprint in Eastern India. This investment bears testament to the attractive long-term prospects of our robust business model of creating destination consumption hubs in key cities of India. With this asset, we are well on track to more than double our operational retail portfolio by 2024. We remain focused on expanding our portfolio by investing in attractive markets and ensuring timely execution of the projects," said Atul Ruia, chairman, Phoenix Mills.