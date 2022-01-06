Three suitors in the race for Brookfield's road assets, worth $1.5 billion

“There was a strong interest in the Brookfield-owned roads. Around 8-10 bidders had shown interest in the non-binding offer round. From these, CPPIB, Actis and Cube have been shortlisted," said one of the three people cited above, all of whom spoke under condition of anonymity. CPPIB is bidding for the portfolio through IndInfravit, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by the Canadian pension fund, this person added.