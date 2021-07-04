CPSEs under disability affairs suffer revenue losses

The face of disability affairs—Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) that aims to benefit the persons with disabilities by promoting, encouraging and developing and manufacturing rehabilitation aids and supply them for distribution to the persons with disabilities of the country, could neither produce nor provide these items. Profitability not being the motive, the Corporation endeavors to provide better quality of aids and appliances to larger number of persons with disabilities at a reasonable price. The ALIMCO supple wheelchairs, Tricycle, Crutches and hearing aids for the differently disabled.

