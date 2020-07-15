Crea launches Mad Masks, India's largest protective masks e-store

"Enforcement is not any easy, but when one gives the freedom to express themselves through a creative expression or showcasing their creative vibe, enforcement has a very different viewpoint. At Crea, we want people to be safe by protecting themselves. While we work hard on ensuring the medical standard of masks, we want the youth, the workforce, the parents and their kids to wear masks. While safety is first, we want to bring out the cool quotient of our generations," opined Upkar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Crea Worldwide, on the launch.