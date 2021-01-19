Creador sets the ball rolling on its fifth fund

Creador , the South- and Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm founded by former ChrysCapital partner Brahmal Vasudevan, has set the ball rolling on its fifth fund after exhausting a large part of the corpus of its previous fund, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.

The Kuala Lumpur-based private equity firm is preparing to hit the market to raise a $600-700 million fund. The proposed fund follows a $565 million fourth fund, which has deployed more than three-fourths of its corpus.

“It (Creador) is preparing the groundwork for a formal launch of its fifth fund in the next two-three months. It has upped the size from its previous fund and is aiming for a fund size of $600-700 million," one of the two people cited above said.

The second person said the fund will hit the market by mid-June quarter.

Email queries by VCCircle to a Creador spokesperson for did not elicit a response.

To set the stage for the launch of the fifth fund, the firm has been busy clocking exits from portfolio companies across geographies. It recently exited two companies in Malaysia and also monetized its holdings in Indian portfolio firms.

“Exits, returns and capital churn are big factors for LPs (limited partners) when they commit capital for a fund. So, naturally, Creador has been busy exiting some of its key investments across its portfolio to show a solid track record on exits to its investors," the second person said.

Both said the firm will tap into its existing set of investors and may rope in some new institutions as LPs. Creador’s LPs consist of pension and endowment funds and insurance companies, apart from high net worth individuals, from across the world. Over the years, it has expanded its LP base to include development banks and fund of funds.

For its fifth fund, the private equity firm will broadly replicate the strategy it has followed over the years—to provide growth capital of $20-$120 million across financial services, healthcare and consumer industries, among others. Apart from India, the PE firm invests in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Creador has a long history of investing in India. Its local portfolio includes Ahmedabad-based drugmaker Corona Remedies Pvt. Ltd, plastic products maker Vectus Industries Ltd, financial services company Ujjivan, plastic packaging solution provider Shriji Polymers, non-bank lender Kogta Financial and IT solutions company iValue.

It has clocked profitable returns from a bunch of exits in the last few years, including City Union Bank and Somany Ceramics. In 2019, Creador closed its fourth fund at $565 million. It raised $420 million in 2016 for its third fund. The firm had raised $330 million for the second fund and topped it up with $30 million in late 2014, and it had mobilized $135 million for its first fund in 2011.

From the fourth fund, it has invested in a bunch of companies in India, including information technology company iValue InfoSolutions Pvt. Ltd. It has also backed non-bank lender Kogta Financial (India) Ltd with an investment of ₹300 crore (about $42.3 million) in a Series C round of funding. Recently, it backed plastic packaging solution provider Shriji Polymers.

