Created over 11.6 lakh jobs in India, exports near $5 bn: Amazon

Further, Amazon digitally-enabled more than 4 million MSMEs including sellers, artisans & weavers, delivery & logistics service partners, etc. The Company’s digitization efforts are empowering small businesses including local retail stores, artisans, and grassroot entrepreneurs to reach their customers and broaden their reach even further. Last year, in June, Amazon opened its first Digital Kendra in Surat to bring the benefits of digitization closer to small businesses. The Kendra has already served over 4000 small businesses from Surat and nearby areas in their digitization journey.