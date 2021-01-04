CRED initiates ESOP buyback worth $1.2 million as part of $81 million fundraise

“As we raise funds to support our next phase of growth, it's important to acknowledge the role that employees have played in our success. We are committed to enabling wealth-creation opportunities for them and have allocated 10% of our cap table allocated for ESOPs even at the Series C stage. I am grateful for their conviction, as well as that of our investors, and am focused on creating value for them as the product and business evolves," said Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED.