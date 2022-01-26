CRED introduces Zero Commission CRED Store onboarding platform

CRED Store, piloted in 2020, is a curated, member-exclusive selection of products and experiences at special prices that compliment your taste. In less than 24 months, the store has grown to onboard more than 600 Indian D2C and global brands and over 5000 products. Members can purchase directly on the app using a combination of their CRED coins and Cash. The store offers value to businesses by providing them access to a community whose ticket size for purchases is higher, thereby increasing their lifetime value to brands, it said.

