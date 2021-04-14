NEW DELHI : New Delhi: After creating an internet storm with their advertisement featuring Rahul Dravid, Bengaluru-based credit card payment platform CRED is back with a new campaign featuring actor Jackie Shroff and Jim Sarbh.

The video campaign has Sarbh telling viewers, "Here’s a secret; you can pay your credit card bills on CRED and earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. Here’s another secret; Jackie loves Zumba."

What follows is a 20-second long footage of the yesteryear actor, known for his unique style and personality, dressed in printed green tracks, doing Zumba at a fitness class.

The "Great for the good" series of campaigns has been written and conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai and Vishal Dayama and executed by DDB Mudra and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide. To set the tone of the campaign right, Karan Malhotra lent his expertise to compose the music for the films which are being promoted on Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

CRED said it will continue to release advertisements featuring celebrities, highlighting CRED’s take on timely bill payments, over the next couple of weeks.

“We are happy to continue our association with the IPL for the second year in a row. At CRED, we believe in rewarding good financial behaviour. With this campaign, we want to instil our message of the importance of financial literacy and educating viewers on the rewarding benefits of practising responsible financial behaviour," said Kunal Shah, founder and chief executive officer, CRED.

The ad campaigns have been produced and directed by Early Man Films.

“It’s that time of the year when we collaborate with our favourite heroes from the 90s and make them do strange, yet wonderful things for CRED. I hope everyone enjoys these films as much as they did the last set," said Ayappa, director and co-founder, Early Man Films.

