Cred launches UPI-linked payment feature Scan & Pay

Cred founder Kunal Shah. (Photo: Mint)
05:54 PM IST

  • Cred users will get the opportunity to earn 2 times rewards on partner merchants, deals on marquee brands, cashbacks, and curated experiences on making payments through this option.

NEW DELHI: CRED on Saturday launched Scan & Pay service that will enable its users to make UPI payments from their bank accounts linked to the CRED app, by scanning a QR code.

Cred users will get the opportunity to earn 2 times rewards on partner merchants, deals on marquee brands, cashbacks, and curated experiences on making payments through this option.

“It also makes payment experience safer and trusted with inbuilt features offering more privacy, payment protection and transparency with dynamic messaging," Cred said in its statement.

In Scan & Pay feature, users get an option to create an alias UPI for added security. Through the alias, users get to mask personal details, such as mobile numbers, ensuring enhanced privacy during payments. “Once Custom VPAs are activated, payments will be made via members’ alias UPI ID by default," Cred said in its statement.

“CRED was built with the creditworthy in mind. The country’s top 1% have set the stage for how India consumes and we believe they deserve an experience that celebrates their contribution," said Kunal Shah, founder, CRED.

“India has been leading digital payments adoption with revolutionary made-in-India products and UPI is delta-4 enabling infrastructure for innovation at scale. The all-new CRED pay experience builds on top of this with privacy-first features, personalisation and other member exclusives."

