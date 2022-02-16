MUMBAI : CredAvenue, a enterprise debt marketplace, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mathangi Sri as its chief data officer.

Sri joins CredAvenue from Gojek, an integrated technology group based in Southeast Asia, where she served as the head of data organization for GoFood, Gojek’s food business. She has rich experience building high-impact, data science solutions and products at scale across large enterprises and high-velocity start-ups, the company said.

Gaurav Kumar, founder and chief executive, CredAvenue, said, “Mathangi’s exceptional experience in data science will help us shape CredAvenue’s journey towards becoming a more futuristic company. We plan to invest significantly in our data platform and empower our customers to manage their transactions actively."

Kumar said that data is at the core of every operation at CredAvenue, and with an agile data science team under Sri’s leadership, the company will ensure a rapid expansion in its product portfolio through intelligent, data-oriented decision making and building deeper integration among the multiple sub-platforms.

“I am very excited to be part of CredAvenue's journey to transform the Indian Fintech space. Data Science and AI will positively disrupt India's lending and investment space while also helping the elimination of information asymmetry. I am particularly looking forward to working with an energetic and enthusiastic team at CredAvenue and being part of building the largest lending marketplace with such a fast-growing company," said Sri.

In her last role at Gojek, she focussed on the data strategy for GoFood by building several artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI & ML) solutions which resulted in driving large scale impact for the business.

