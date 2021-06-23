CredAvenue facilitates Rs337 crore MLD issue for Spandana Sphoorty at 11% yield

The MLD was issued at an 11% yield and will mature in 30 months. Investors will receive 11% if the price of the benchmark government security (G Sec) is at least 75% of its current price at maturity. If it falls to 50-75%, investors will get a 10.5% yield. If, however, the G Sec price drops below 25% of the current value investors will get just their principal back. In other words, investors are likely to take a hit only if interest rates rise sharply leading to a drop in G Sec prices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}