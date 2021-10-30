CredAvenue sets up technology development centre in Bengaluru

“CredAvenue is one of the first of its kind debt platforms globally. Our platform currently services over 1000 issuers, 200 investors and has enabled a debt flow of $8 billion to date. Our objective is to create a technology platform that is unmatched, scalable and a category creator. As we march ahead to meet our objective, the Bengaluru office will serve as the nerve centre for the technology efforts at CredAvenue," said Gaurav Kumar, founder & chief executive officer, CredAvenue.