Credit Card Fraud: American Express blames third-party vendor for data breach, says report
Credit Card Fraud: American Express disclosed a data breach impacting some cardholders, but assures its own systems are secure. The breach originated from a third-party merchant processor and may have exposed card member names, account numbers and expiration dates
American Express (Amex), a leading financial services and credit card company, disclosed a data breach on March 4, which they said impacted some cardholders.