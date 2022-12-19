Credit card: HDFC Bank recovers swiftly from RBI ban, to launch digital card4 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 08:51 AM IST
The recovery for HDFC Bank has been swift since the eight-month long card ban was lifted in August last year
India’s largest private bank HDFC Bank Ltd. is seeking to issue a million credit cards a month, a remarkable bounce-back for the lender after the country’s regulator banned it from taking on new card clients two years ago.