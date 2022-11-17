Credit cards preferred payment option this festive season: report

Festive sales this year outnumbered last year’s festive sales, showed PayU’s in its Insights Report – Festive edition. As for the preferred mode of payment, credit card shines as the number one payment option.
Festive sales this year outnumbered last year’s festive sales, showed PayU’s in its Insights Report – Festive edition. As for the preferred mode of payment, credit card shines as the number one payment option.
“…credit card users spent about 5 times more than debit card users in 2022 (total expenditure), in spite of the fact that there is 1 credit card for every 12 debit cards," the report said.
“…credit card users spent about 5 times more than debit card users in 2022 (total expenditure), in spite of the fact that there is 1 credit card for every 12 debit cards," the report said.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Average spend per credit card user stood at ₹6,000 as opposed to a debit card user spending ₹2,500 and year-on-year credit card transactions and expenditures grew 42% and 84%, respectively.
“One reason could be banks offering cashback, reward points, discounts, deals & add-on services on co-branded cards & standalone cards, the report said.
Current year’s festive related sales saw a 64% increase in expenditure and 31% increase in the number of transactions vis-à-vis festive sale period in 2021, as per the report.
Apart from festive sales, the report also mapped the overall pandemic impact on Indians’ adoption of digital payments for the festive period and showed that there has been a 245% increase in expenditure and 130% increase in the number of transactions between the ‘normal’ period of 2019 and post-pandemic period of 2022.
Overall appetite for credit also saw a jump this year as credit repayment, which includes personal loans for consumers and businesses, saw a 107% increase in expenditure and 105% increase in transactions over the last festive season. “One of the highest categories for UPI spending was credit repayment, showing that Indians are increasingly repaying personal loans using UPI," the report said. Consequently, debit card transactions declined by 34%.
Festive season also saw increased expenditure on travel and hospitality with the sector clocking a 165% increase this festive season. “Not only are Indians traveling extensively, but they are using all modes of travel. Cabs showed a 121% increase in expenditure, while train bookings witnessed a 50% increase in expenditure & 33% increase in average ticket size. Airlines saw a 95% increase in average ticket size. Holiday packages saw a 70% increase in expenditure & 341% increase in average ticket size." the report highlighted.
The report compares digital payment transaction trends on the PayU platform between festive periods of 2022 (September 15 – October 15) and 2021 (October 1-31).
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.