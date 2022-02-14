Credit Fair, a digital lending platform, has collaborated with Avanse Financial Services Ltd, an education-focused NBFC, to provide financing solutions for those interested in up-skilling and re-skilling themselves.

The collaboration will enable Credit Fair and Avanse to reach out to aspirants and assist them with customized financing solutions for recognised courses from top universities and well-known ed-tech platforms. Within a year, the partnership wishes to finance over 6,000 deserving students, as per a press release.

According to Credit Fair, it hopes to strengthen its position in the education financing area as a result of this collaboration.

Aditya Damani, founder & CEO, Credit Fair said "the needs and options for India's youth are fast changing. With the up-skilling and re-skilling trend, about 79 percent of Indians have looked for up-skilling courses in the previous two years, and new-age lenders are well aware of their needs. According to multiple sources, the job market crisis, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has made it critical for professionals to up-skill and develop a solid professional presence and profile. There is a big untapped market waiting to be discovered."

Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services said, “As a customer-centric organization, we have implemented a hybrid operating model of doing business which comprises best practices of traditional lenders and new-age fintech players to deliver best in class experience to our customers. We believe that this partnership will enable us to amplify our overall reach and thus, fulfil our mission of making education financing seamless, affordable and accessible for every deserving Indian student."

