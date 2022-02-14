Credit Fair partners Avanse Financial Services to offer education loans

Aditya Damani, founder & CEO, Credit Fair said "the needs and options for India's youth are fast changing. With the up-skilling and re-skilling trend, about 79 percent of Indians have looked for up-skilling courses in the previous two years, and new-age lenders are well aware of their needs. According to multiple sources, the job market crisis, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has made it critical for professionals to up-skill and develop a solid professional presence and profile. There is a big untapped market waiting to be discovered."